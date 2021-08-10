Barclays Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $118.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.36.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of -114.42. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.84.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

