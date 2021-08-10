Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $52,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $271.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $195.14 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

