Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $30,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

