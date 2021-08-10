Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 354,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 201.5% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,631,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,826. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

