Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. Battalion Oil has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Rogers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.