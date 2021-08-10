BCE (BCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BCE (NYSE: BCE):

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$63.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – BCE was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

8/4/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 45,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

