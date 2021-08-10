BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $63.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

