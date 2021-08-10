BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.15.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$63.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.62. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.03. The company has a market cap of C$57.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

