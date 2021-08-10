Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) & SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Financial Contrast

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SinglePoint and Beachbody’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 5.34 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Beachbody N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SinglePoint and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 15.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.23%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05% Beachbody N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beachbody beats SinglePoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc. is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online. It has a portfolio of non-core focused business that are searching for strategic partnerships or other alternative solutions. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

