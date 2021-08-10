Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $265.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $276.93.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.50.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

