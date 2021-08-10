Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDRFY. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BDRFY opened at $24.67 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

