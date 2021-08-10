Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

BDRFY stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

