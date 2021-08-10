BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 646,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

