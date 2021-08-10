Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 25.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 51.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.50. 121,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

