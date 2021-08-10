Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 82,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

