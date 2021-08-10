Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.26. 77,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.76 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.10. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

