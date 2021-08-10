Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.61.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,076,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

