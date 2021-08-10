Berenberg Bank Increases Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

LON GRG traded up GBX 40.92 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,932.92 ($38.32). 384,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.22. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,959 ($38.66). The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

