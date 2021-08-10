Berry Data Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $865,393.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00159431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,511.41 or 1.00005245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00818362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

