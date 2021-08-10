Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. 72,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

