Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 86.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 363.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

