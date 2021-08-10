Bibox Token Price Tops $0.0849 on Exchanges (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Bibox Token has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Bibox Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $1.98 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00860379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00108047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041186 BTC.

Bibox Token Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Coin Trading

