Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $514.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

