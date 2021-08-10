Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.73. 26,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -243.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,036 shares of company stock valued at $34,921,109. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.