Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75. Bimini Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

