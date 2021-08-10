Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75. Bimini Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.
About Bimini Capital Management
