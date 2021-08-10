Bintex Futures Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $119,617.47 and approximately $254,091.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00135081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.90 or 1.00388553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00770734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.