Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Biocept shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 140,471 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Biocept during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biocept by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biocept during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

