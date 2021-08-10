BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

