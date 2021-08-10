BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.21.

BCRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 334,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

