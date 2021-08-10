BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $21.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.21.

BCRX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

