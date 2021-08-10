Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

