BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BHTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 39,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

