BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 444,650 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

