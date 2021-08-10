Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,965,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. On average, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.