Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.25 and last traded at $70.25. 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.35.

About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

