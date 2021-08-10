bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $773,865.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00135971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,950.12 or 1.00008987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.80 or 0.00767862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

