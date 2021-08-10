Bitcoin 2 Price Up 70% Over Last 7 Days (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $2,922.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

