BitWhite Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,938.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. BitWhite has a market cap of $115,081.18 and approximately $116,938.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

