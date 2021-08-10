BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.