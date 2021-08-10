BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

