BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,500,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.3% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

