BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $911.76. 12,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,627. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

