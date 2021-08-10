BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 134,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYD remained flat at $$15.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,328. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

