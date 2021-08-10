Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Blend Labs stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

