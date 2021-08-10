Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 3.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

