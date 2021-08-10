Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Penny Scott-Bayfield Sells 33,374 Shares

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

BMY stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.77). The company had a trading volume of 66,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,890. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 189.98 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 348.29. The company has a market capitalization of £297.87 million and a PE ratio of 21.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

