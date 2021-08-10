Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.84. 137,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,641. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.35. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

