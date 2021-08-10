bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. 4,535,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

