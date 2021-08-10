BMO Capital Markets Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE OR traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.37. 361,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,993. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.