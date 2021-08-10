Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.46.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.73 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.76.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

